NPHET meet today to consider advice on easing restrictions Monday

NPHET will meet today to consider its advice to the Government on the further easing of Covid-19 restrictions from next Monday.

Business and hospitality groups are calling for clarity amid speculation the reopening of indoor hospitality could be delayed by a further 2 weeks.

There’s growing concern about the rising levels of the Delta variant, which is more transmissible.

The cabinet will make its final decision over the coming days.

Chief Executive of ISME Neil McDonnell says the uncertainty is causing chaos.

“Tens of thousands of young hospitality works will not come off thee PUP this week.

“Tens of thousands of suppliers will be called this morning by people who will be reducing their orders or cancelling their orders

“Tens of thousands of hospitality business will be getting calls this morning cancelling bookings.

“It is just not acceptable as far as we are concerned.”

