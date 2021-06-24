OCO want more Wexford children to reach out if they have a problem

Only 1% of the complaints received by the Children’s Ombudsman last year came from County Wexford.

Just 12 of the 1,187 issues raised about public services provided in 2020 came from children in the county.

There are fears that young people and their families aren’t aware that there is a process which allows them to give feedback on the services they interact with.

Nuala Ward is the OCO’s Director of Investigations and Complaint and explains how you can get in touch.

“If you have a complaint about a public service or about a school, a hospital or the HSE, please contact our website www.oco.ie.

“We will talk through your problem with you and see if there’s anything we can do to help.

“It’s very very powerful and we want to hear from the children themselves.”

