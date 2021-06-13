O’Connor highlights slower pace of life in major national interview

Wexford hurling hero George O’Connor is encouraging everyone to know where their “charging points” are.

The 1996 All Ireland Winner says people of his generation need to be more open about their mental health.

Speaking in the Irish Independent, the former St Martins man relived his near fatal crash in 2014 where he fainted behind the wheel

He now puts the incident down to burnout and feeling bulletproof.

He’s advising the public to live at a slower pace of life and not to be afraid to “plug in” at home after a long hard day.

