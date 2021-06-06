Opening outdoor areas will stop young people gathering in large groups

Young people are being driven into gathering in small outdoor locations because other areas have been closed off to them.

That’s the view of the President of the USI Lorna Fitzpatrick who says young people for the most part are trying to follow the guidelines.

Young people and teenagers are often taking the brunt of the scorn when outdoor gatherings are posted on social media.

Speaking to South East Radio, Gorey native Fitzpatrick says for the most part, students have nowhere else to go.

“Let’s make sure we have the most amount of space outdoors for people to be able to (socialise) safely.

“Rather than closing them off, let’s open them up and make sure we have the facilities in place for people to be able to engage in social interactions in a safe manner.”

