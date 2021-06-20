Outdoor dining putting extra obstacles in the way of the visually impaired

Outdoor dining is making navigation extremely difficult for the visually impaired, according to the Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind.

Since outdoor hospitality resumed two weeks ago, pubs and restaurants around the country have put out extra furniture and partitions.

However, Elaine Kennedy of Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind says this has forced visually impaired people out onto the road.

She says the public need to be more considerate of the visually impaired.

“We can’t ensure that we’re keeping the specific distance from other people.

“We need other people to understand and take the initiative and give blind and visually impaired people the space to get around.

“Whether you’re using a cane or a guide dog, it’s becoming very very difficult to get through the streets.”

