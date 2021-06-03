Over €650,000 to fund road projects in County Wexford

Over €650,000 has been allocated to various road projects in County Wexford.

Under the Climate Adaptation and Resilience Works 2021, there is a focus on addressing roads which are susceptible to flooding or other environmental factors.

€199,000 will go towards altering the Rock of Ballingly Bridge near Wellingtonbridge, €197,000 has been provided to stabilising the cliff road near Grange Beach while drainage issues will be resolved in Courtown and Kilmurray.

The news has been welcomed by Wexford junior minister James Browne who says the funding will “make our roads more resilient to environmental factors.”

“A safer road network is better for everyone in County Wexford. That is what today’s investment of €650,830 is all about.

You can see the full distribution of the funding here:

