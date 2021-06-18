Patients attending Wexford General Hospital told to be prepared for delays

Patients attending the Emergency Department, outpatient and other appointments at Wexford General Hospital are facing significant delays as the impact of the cyber attack on the HSE IT systems continues to affect the delivery of hospital services.

Although progress has been made to get priority systems back up and running -including radiology, diagnostic and patient information systems, many of the supporting systems are still being worked on.

This means there are many manual processes in place for example ordering X-rays and lab tests and also getting results back.

The hospital’s email system hasn’t been restored which makes communication between different areas of the hospital and outside the hospital more difficult and also much slower.

The advice to patients is to come to appointments if called and to be prepared to face delays.

