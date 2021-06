Pharmacies will start offering the Johnson and Jonhson vaccine this week.

People over the age of 50 who have yet to be vaccinated will be able to make an appointment.

It’s estimated 150 thousand over 50s have yet to be vaccinated.

Around 1,000 community pharmacists are to begin administering it including McCauleys Pharmacy in Redmond Square, Wexford and Court Street Enniscorthy.

