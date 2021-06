The National Cyber Security Centre is warning people about a new text scam which aims to steal their passwords and sensitive data.

The FluBot spyware software is sending texts to Irish numbers making claims that the user has missed a package delivery.

Anyone who receives such a message is being urged not to click any links provided and to delete the text.

Three Ireland says while the scam will primarily affect Android users, it is encouraging people with other phones to be cautious.

