Planning permission granted for old Great Southern Hotel site

Over 100 jobs are expected to be created as planning permission has been granted for a new project in Rosslare Harbour.

A nursing home and independent living units will replace the derelict Great Southern Hotel in a positive boost for the area.

The hotel has been out of business for over 10 years with plans to replace the structure with apartments going back to 2010.

Chair of Wexford County Council Ger Carthy has welcomed the news and says the jobs should come on stream in the next two years.

“I was speaking to the developer (Domal Construction) they’re anxious to get going as soon as they have the grant from Wexford County Council over the news few months.

“Let’s hope in the next 12-18 months there will be big movement in relation to new jobs in Rosslare Harbour.”

