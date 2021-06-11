Plans underway to keep Barrow Railway Bridge permanently open

Keeping the Barrow Bridge permanently open will damage the chances of reopening the Waterford/Wexford rail line.

That’s the view of campaign group South East On Track who are calling on the Transport Minister Eamon Ryan to abandon the proposed changes.

The drawbridge first opened in 1906 and is located near the Greatisland power station in Campile.

It’s believed the opening span will be left permanently open to allow shipping vessels to pass through.

Peter Branigan from South East On Track says it makes no sense to change the bridge when a review will be carried out shortly.

“The mechanism on the bridge is not designed to stay open, thus any move to keep it pinned open would severely damage the chances of the line ever returning to service.

“The Minister recently confirmed to South East on Track that the line is to be included in the upcoming National Strategic Rail Review.

“It seems completely counterintuitive to us to now essential put the bridge beyond use.

“We’re asking the Minister to keep the bridge in a working position for as long as the review is ongoing.”

