Plaques unveiled as Garda Colm Horkan remembered 1 year on

Two plaques in memory of Detective Garda Colm Horkan have been unveiled in Co Roscommon today.

A service took place in Castlerea this morning to mark the first anniversary of his death.

The 49 year old was shot dead in the town on June 17th, 2020.

The Garda Commissioner Drew Harris joined officers and Detective Garda Horkan’s family at the ceremony.

In a statement earlier this week, the Horkan family said the “one of a kind” detective — a son, brother, uncle, friend and colleague — was taken “long before his time”.

He would have turned 50 in December.

