Pop up test centre to open in Gorey on Sunday and Monday

The HSE will be operating a free walk-in Covid 19 test centre in Gorey from Sunday morning.

The centre will be located in the car park of the Civic Offices on the Avenue in the town and will run from 11am to 7pm on Sunday 6th and Monday 7th of June.

No appointments are necessary and slots are open to all ages but under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.

The health service are also reminding the public that the Testing Centre located at Whitemill in Wexford Town continues to operate as normal and can also be attended on a walk in, no appointment necessary basis.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related