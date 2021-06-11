Pope Francis welcomes new Bishop-elect of Ferns

Archbishop Dermot Farrell welcomes the appointment of Father Gerard Nash as Bishop of Ferns.

The announcement was made earlier this morning.

In a statement the Archbishop says; “I warmly welcome the news today that Pope Francis has appointed Father Gerard Nash of the Diocese of Killaloe as Bishop of Ferns.

“I congratulate Bishop-elect Nash, and wish him every blessing as he commences his new pastoral ministry among the people and priests of Ferns.

“As pastor, the bishop shares profoundly in the mission of Christ, the Good Shepherd – the one who is true and faithful in the service of God’s pilgrim people.

“I wish Father Nash every blessing as he prepares for his new pastoral role. I assure him of my prayer and fraternal support, as he discerns the way forward with the people of Ferns in these challenging times.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Bishop Denis Brennan for his dedicated service as bishop of the Diocese of Ferns for the past fifteen years. I assure him of my prayer for continued strength and good health in retirement.”

Maria Colfer will host for a very special Simply Divine programme tomorrow morning.

A South East Radio exclusive interview will take place this Saturday 12th of June 2021 at 10am.

The new Bishop Elect for the Diocese of Ferns Ger Nash will speak exclusively to Simply Divine on South East Radio about the new role and hopes for the future.

