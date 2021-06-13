Public advised to avoid Curracloe, Ballinesker and Duncannon beaches

Wexford Gardai and Wexford County Council are advising the public to avoid the Curracloe, Ballinesker and Duncannon beaches this afternoon as they are at full capacity.

They have posted messages on social media to say officers and the Council are providing traffic management in those areas.

A shuttle bus service will run from Wexford Town to Curracloe on the hour until 3pm to try and alleviate some of the traffic pressure.

The council have tweeted to say all other beaches are busy with heavy traffic and have asked the public to return on a quieter day.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related