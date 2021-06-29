Publicans coming round to accepting indoor ban

The Licensed Vintners Association say pubs and restaurants would be put in an impossible position of having unvaccinated workers deciding who can enter the premises.

The Government is considering only allowing fully vaccinated people to dine indoors.

The pub lobby group say a reopening of indoor dining should be delayed until July 19th in light of the concerns around the Delta variant, while adding it has no confidence that NPHET will recommend a reopening of indoor hospitality this summer.

Oylegate publican and member of Wexford County Council Willie Kavanagh says with up to fifty per cent of pubs doing outdoor dining currently, it maybe in the best interests of public health to extend the indoor ban fo another few weeks.

