Radon monitors to be made available for loan at Wexford libraries

Wexford libraries are encouraging the public to keep an eye on the radon levels in their home.

Radon is an invisible radioactive gas that has been linked with lung cancers and other serious illnesses.

Maps produced by the EPA show parts of the county such as Forth Mountain, Bunclody and Campile are considered High Radon areas.

Wexford libraries have teamed up with the environmental agency to supply free radon tests on loan to members of the public.

Lorraine Marrey from Bunclody Library explains how the process works.

“Once you’re a member of any Wexford library, you can borrow a radon monitor for four weeks.

“It will give you a reading and if that reading is over a certain level you’ll go back to the EPA and you can discuss that reading level with them.

“If it needs remediation afterwards, they can suggest something that needs to be done.”

