Rainbow Blood

Boys+Girls have launched a compelling campaign in support of the LGBTI+ community with BeLonG To Youth Services, which calls for an end to the violence and a safer future – that’s hopefully somewhere over the rainbow.

1 in 5 people who identify as LGBTI+ have been physically attacked because of their sexuality. Boys+Girls created a powerful press ad and impactful 60” radio spot to draw attention to this shocking statistic, entitled ‘Rainbow Blood’. The emotive print was shot by the world class team of Alex Telfer and retouched by Christophe Huet. The image captures the raw vulnerability of a young gay man who has been physically assaulted, as rainbow blood streams down his face.

Paired with this powerful image is an equally powerful piece of radio, composed and performed by the incredible spoken word poet FeliSpeaks. In partnership with IBI and RTE, the radio performance will play nationwide this Friday June 25th at 11.59am across local and independent stations – almost every single radio station in Ireland – holding the country’s attention for 60 seconds.

Sometimes words can help us to stand up and unite against ignorance, hate and lack of inclusion in society. These words are some of the most powerful to be played on radio airwaves. They challenge us as a society to make sure we create a destination – somewhere over the rainbow – where the LGBTI+ community can feel truly safe, secure and accepted in society.

Laurence O Byrne, Creative Director at Boys+Girls commented “This campaign has been a privilege for Boys + Girls to work on in partnership with BeLonG To Youth Services. Both press and radio ad concepts highlight the fear and violence that members of the LGBTI+ community continue to face every single day.’’

As Pride month draws to a close, the ‘Rainbow Blood’ campaign reminds us just how important it is to celebrate Pride and continue to support the LGBTI+ community and LGBTI+ youth charities such BeLonG To Youth Services. We need Pride until everyone can truly feel equal and safe in Irish society.

From Call It Out Report TENI and University of Limerick 2019

1 in 3 members of the LGBTI+ community have been threatened with physical violence.

1 in 5 members of the LGBTI_ community have been punched, hit or physically attacked.

From the LGBTIreland Report 2016

1 in 3 gay men have been punched, hit or physically attacked in public.

1 in 4 transgender and intersex people have been punched, hit or physically attacked in public.

1 in 3 transgender and intersex people have had hurtful things written about them on social media.

From School Climate Survey (so specifically with LGBTI+ youth) 2019

73% of LGBTI+ students feel unsafe at school.

77% of LGBTI+ students were verbally harassed (e.g. name calling or being threatened).

38% of LGBTI+ students we physically harassed (e.g. being shoved or pushed).

11% of LGBTI+ students were physically assaulted e.g. punched, kicked or injured with a weapon.

South East Radio are proud to support this campaign.

