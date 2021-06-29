The re-opening of indoor dining will be delayed by at least two weeks after a late night meeting of Ministers last night.

It followed stark figures that were given by NPHET to the cabinet sub-committee about the Delta variant.

Cabinet’s due to meet this morning to finalise the plans, with Taoiseach Micheál Martin making an official announcement this afternoon.

Junior Minister Niall Collins says indoor dining definitely won’t reopen on July 5th as planned.

“The cabinet will meet later on this morning and will take a decision which will give everybody clarity certainty as to the number of weeks for which indoor hospitality and catering will be deferred by.

“NPHET made a recommendation last evening that we defer reopening indoor hospitality for a number of weeks.

Meanwhile, speaking in the early hours of this morning after the Cabinet sub-Committee meeting, Transport Minister Eamon Ryan says the modelling presented to Ministers of the Delta variant’s potential is raising concern.

“I think we will have to delay to get the systems in place and get the plans right

“I think people were expecting that but what people weren’t expecting was the concern about the modelling showing what the Delta variant can do.

“That’s what was different tonight.”

