It’s feared the mica redress scheme could cost the state more than €1.5 billion.

The Sunday Times reports half of all the houses assessed by engineers so far have been recommended for demolition.

Originally, Donegal County Council estimated that one in three would have to be torn down.

The government’s promised to improve the redress scheme following a large protest in Dublin last Tuesday.

