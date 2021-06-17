Route for Oylegate to Rosslare motorway revealed

A route has been selected for the long awaited Oylegate to Rosslare Harbour Motorway.

The road will run along route C, similar to the original route that was suggested 10 years ago.

Ger Carthy, the Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council explained the journey that the new route will take.

“It links across the bypass of Wexford Town, on the existing road from Oylegate to Kyle’s Cross.

“It’ll take a right below Drinagh and then bypasses Killinick and comes in at the lower side of Tagoat. It finishes by coming back into Kilrane and Rosslare Harbour.”

This project has been 20 years in the making and will speed up travel times from Dublin and Belfast to Rosslare Harbour.

Speaking to South East Radio, Ger Carthy says this will prove invaluable to the Europort

“We’ve had a massive increase in the amount of freight leaving the port, in the region of 440%.”

“This will help with connectivity in and out of the region and will help with the development of not just Rosslare Europort but the wider community, County Wexford and indeed the region.”

There will be more detailed analysis on this major decision on the Morning Mix where Ger Carthy will join Eamonn Hore, Director of Services at the Council and Alan Corcoran from 10am tomorrow morning.

