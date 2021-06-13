Rubbish proving to be a problem at Wexford beaches this summer

Beachgoers in the South East are once again being reminded to take their rubbish home when attending the seaside this weekend.

Photos have emerged of overflowing bins in Rosslare Harbour as the public make the most of the hottest day of the year so far.

Councillor John Hegarty told South East Radio that extra rubbish collections will take place this summer but the simple thing to do is to bring it home.

“The council have increased the number of collections of the bins at the beaches and they have extra staff on.

“At the same time it is important for people to remember if the bins are full when you’re there because the council can’t be there every second of the day, please bring your rubbish home.”

