Seal Rescue hold raffle to help name their new seal pup

Seal Rescue Ireland are looking for the public’s help in choosing a name for one of their new pups.

The group, based in Courtown are holding an Endangered Species themed raffle with naming rights up for grabs.

The winner will be sent a list of Endangered Species names to choose from and will receive a special adoption pack of their named pup.

The male pup was found on Sunday 6th of June on Murvagh Beach Co. Donegal after being abandoned by it’s mother.

Closing time for the raffle is tonight at midnight and the lucky winner will be contacted next week.

You can find out more information about getting involved here:

