Search for missing Rosslare Harbour man enters 5th day

Gardai in Wexford have once again renewed their appeal for information on a 59 year old man who is missing from the Rosslare Harbour area.

Stuart van der Bly-ake was last seen in the county on Tuesday.

He’s six foot in height, of heavy build with blue eyes and grey hair, and has a tattoo of an eagle on his left arm.

The Garda Helicopter, Coastguard and Civil Defence have all been called in to assist the search

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 91-65200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 -666 111, or any Garda Station.

