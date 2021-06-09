Second lowest number of daily Covid cases this year recorded last night

Last night, the second lowest number of daily Covid-19 cases this year was recorded.

271 have been reported by the Department of Health today.

There are 77 people in hospital with the virus – up 8 in the past 24 hours.

27 are in ICU, an increase of 1 over the same period.

Wexford and Enniscorthy GP Doctor Bill Lynch, who is our weekly contributor on Morning Mix, has paid tribute to the people of Wexford for their resolve and determination in keeping Covid numbers down.

He says his practice is not seeing many presentations of positive Covid cases in recent weeks.

“It is testimony to the resolve and the determination to the Wexford population to do the right thing.

“They continue to self isolate, social distance and wear masks and so on.

“But also people are self referring to testing.

“If you have got any respiratory symptoms you can self present without an appointment to the walk in test centre in Clonard.”

