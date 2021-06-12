SER Sports Hour Saturday 12th June with Aidan Delaney

On Saturday’s Sports Hour we heard from Wexford hurling selector JJ Doyle who spoke to the media following his side’s 25 point to 1-18 win over Dublin in the National Hurling League.

He told us about their preparations for Laois in the championship and his new role in bringing through the best talent in Wexford GAA.

Dublin manager Mattie Kenny also spoke to our man Liam Spratt about the progress he’s seen in the hurlers from the Capital since he’s taken over.

Wexford Senior Football manager Shane Roche looked ahead to the Division 4 Shield final between Wexford and Sligo.

Wexford still without a win under the former county star but he’s hopeful that tomorrow will finally see the result go the way of his men.

Ian Ryan of Wexford FC also discussed their 2-1 loss at home to Treaty United at Ferrycarrig Park.

The new boss told us of the type of player he’s looking to bring in next month to turn some of those losses into wins.

And the Glynn Barntown Rounds club will hopefully be celebrating lots of success tomorrow.

Their Senior Ladies, Senior Mens and Mixed sides are all in All Ireland Final action with the Ladies going for 5 in a row.

Kate Duggan is chairwoman at the club and told us about the hard work it’s taken to get them here.

You can listen to the South East Radio Sports Hour with Aidan Delaney every Saturday and Sunday evening from 6-7pm.

Wexford hurling selector JJ Doyle post Dublin:

Dublin Hurling head coach Mattie Kenny post Wexford:

Wexford Senior Football Manager Shane Roche pre Sligo:

Wexford FC boss Ian Ryan post Treaty United:

Karen Duggan Glynn Barntown Rounders pre All Ireland Finals:

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related