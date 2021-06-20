SER Sports Hour Saturday 19th June with Aidan Delaney

On Saturday’s Sports Hour we heard from the great man Mick Jacob as he looked back on his brilliant hurling career.

The man known as the Prince of Hurling told us about getting his start in goal, how training in wellingtons toughened him up and how he became Wexford’s first All Star.

We brought you part one on the radio due to time constraints but you can listen to the full chat here.

Don’t forget to pick up Mick Jacob, An Autobiography with Alan Aherne in all good bookshops.

We also caught up with Alan Brennan as his Wexford Junior Camogie side were successful in the Division 3 League final against Armagh.

A 2 point win over the reigning Premier Junior All Ireland champions sets them up nicely for the summer and “Butty” told us why missing out on the tournament last year was such a motivation tool for his team.

Jason Kehoe of the Kilmore Ladies Football team looked ahead to their Leinster Junior final against Ballymore of Longford next Wednesday.

They’ve been waiting 9 months for the decider but manager Jason told Aidan why they’re hoping to strike early and often next week.

And we also explored the growing role of the Statsman in GAA with the numbers man for the Wexford Senior Footballers Noel Holohan.

Friend of the show Noel explained the different devices and databases that he uses to help get the most out of every kick.

You can listen to the South East Radio Sports Hour with Aidan Delaney every Saturday and Sunday evening from 6-7pm.

