SER Sports Hour Saturday 5th of June with Aidan Delaney

On Saturday’s Sports Hour we brought you the reaction after Wexford and Antrim played out a 2-18 to 1-21 draw in the National Hurling League.

Davy Fitzgerald was sent to the stand following an altercation with sideline officials and Antrim manager Darren Gleeson but told Liam Spratt that he was happy with the fight from his side today.

Tipperary man Gleeson also spoke to Liam about his work with the Saffrons and the progress they’ve made this year.

New Ross man Greg Bolger has helped Sligo Rovers to the top of the Premier Division after his move from Shamrock Rovers.

He told Aidan Delaney about his serious leg injury, working with Liam Buckley and the level of refereeing in the game right now.

Adamstown Rounders are looking for new members and Marie O’Sullivan from the club gave us the history of the game in the area.

The 2019 All Star also let us in on their rivalry with Glynn Barntown and what she feels needs to be done to help grow the game in the South East.

You can listen in to the South East Radio Sports Hour with Aidan Delaney every Saturday and Sunday from 6-7pm

Davy Fitzgerald post Antrim:

Darren Gleeson Antrim Manager following the Wexford draw:

Greg Bolger Sligo Rovers Midfielder on being top of the league:

Marie O’Sullivan of the Adamstown Rounders Club:

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related