SER Sports Hour Sunday 13th June with Aidan Delaney

On Sunday’s Sports Hour we brought you all the action as the Wexford footballers picked up their first win of the year.

Sligo were no match for Shane Roche’s men and John Tubritt and Kevin O’Grady were crucial in the 2-15 to 0-9 victory.

The two lads spoke of their delight with Liam Spratt after the game while boss Shane Roche made good on his promise on last night’s show.

They’ll want to go one better and beat neighbours Wicklow in the championship in two weeks time.

Wexford Youths captain Kylie Murphy gave us an insight into their new boss Stephen Quinn who has come in for Tom Elmes.

The Carlow woman also discussed coming back from disappointment and why she’s chipping in with more goals in 2021.

We also took a look at the returning road championships in County Wexford.

Paul Murphy from Wexford Athletics brought us the schedule and rule changes for everyone who wants to get back out pounding the streets this summer.

Wexford Senior Footballers John Tubritt and Kevin O’Grady post Sligo:

Wexford Senior Football Boss Shane Roche post Sligo:

Wexford Youths captain Kylie Murphy on the midseason break and new manager Stephen Quinn:

Wexford Athletic’s Paul Murphy on the return of Road Races this summer:

