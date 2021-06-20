SER Sports Hour Sunday 20th June with Aidan Delaney

On Sunday’s Sports Hour we caught up with the Wexford Senior hurler and joint captain of the team Lee Chin.

The Faythe Harriers man looked back on the league campaign and the lessons learned while also previewing Saturday’s Leinster clash with Laois.

We got an update on the situation with the Enniscorthy Hockey Club who are looking to set up a Regional Centre of Excellence in the South East.

Irene Doyle is Chairwoman at the club and told us about their collaboration with the County Showgrounds and the Enniscorthy Greyhound Track and why it would be such a boost to the sport in Wexford.

And the collapse of Danish footballer Christian Eriken has woken the sports world up to the realities of playing sport and the dangers that can come with it.

Newbawn is a community that are looking to be proactive in their approach to life saving and are fundraising a new defibrillator for the area.

Graham Bradley is part of the sports community in Newbawn and joined us on the show to outline how all clubs have to take first aid and CPR very seriously.

You can listen to the South East Radio Sports Hour with Aidan Delaney every Saturday and Sunday evening from 6-7pm.

Lee Chin on Wexford v Laois and the year so far:

Irene Doyle on Enniscorthy Hockey Club’s plans for a Centre of Excellence:

Graham Bradley on Newbawn’s search for a defibrillator:

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related