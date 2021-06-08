Shuttle bus services to Curracloe beach in planning stages

Plans for two new shuttle bus services to Curracloe beach have been announced.

The service is due to start in the coming weeks for the duration of the summer.

There will be two new routes servicing Curracloe beach; one from Wexford town and the other operating as a park and ride service from Curracloe village.

It is due to operate as a pilot project at weekends, when the weather is good, throughout the summer.

It follows scenes of over crowding and illegal parking becoming more frequent in scenic areas and beauty spots, with reports of homeowners not being able to enter or leave their property.

It has also raised concerns that emergency services have little to access to these areas if required due to cars being abandoned and parked incorrectly.

Local councillor John Hegarty says if the pilot project goes well it could remain in place every summer.

“That will depend on how well utilised it is.

“But it’s something you would see in other countries and I think it would be something I would like to see become a permanent fixture.

“And also rolled out to other areas in Wexford where we would see similar difficulties.

“We are starting out looking at it in Curracloe and we will gauge the success of it towards the end of the summer season.”

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related