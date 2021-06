The President has written to children in sixth class, as their time in primary school comes to an end.

In the letter, President Michael D Higgins commiserated with pupils who have missed school tours, concerts, graduations and confirmations.

But he’s congratulated the class of 2021 for their creativity in staying connected with one another and wished them well in the next stage of their education.

