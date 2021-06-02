South East is the most booked region as hospitality reopens today

Just a quarter of the country’s hotel rooms are booked for the month of June.

Hotels and B&B’s in the South East and the West are busiest, with Dublin the region benefiting least from today’s reopening.

The latest hotel occupancy figures available from the Irish Hotels Federation shows just 10 per cent of hotel rooms in Dublin are booked for June, with 11% booked across July and August.

This is evidenced by the fact that a staycation in the capital will cost you half what it would in Galway.

Our analysis has revealed that the best available price on Booking.com for a two night stay at a 4 star, prime location hotel in Dublin city centre for two adults on July 9th to 11th is 207 euro. The same booking in Galway city centre, is 430 euro, while in Cork city centre it’s 318.

Hotels in the West have a 45 per cent occupancy rate for July, while the South East is the most booked region at 57 per cent.

The cost of a two night hotel break for a family of 4 near a seaside location such as Curracloe in Wexford on July 9th to 11th – is 856 euro.

A similar break in Bettystown Co Meath, where occupancy rates for July are currently less than a third, is 355 euro.

