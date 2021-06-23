South East Radio played vital role during pandemic

South East Radio and all local radio stations across the Country played a vital role in providing up to date reliable news during the pandemic.

Reuters Digital News Report, found 53 per cent of people here, said they can trust the news.

Irish people’s interest in news increased in the past year, with 70 per cent saying they were extremely or very interested.

BAI Deputy Chief Executive, Celene Craig says local radio in particular was important to people when getting information during the pandemic.

