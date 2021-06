90,000 euro has been awarded for various sport initiatives in County Wexford by Sport Ireland.

Under the funding, 70,000 has been provided for Innovation for Sports Inclusion, 10,000 for Volunteer Training and Support Programmes and 10,000

for Youth Leadership.

The announcement has been welcomed by Minister of State James Browne who said this funding will have a lasting legacy for the young people of the county

