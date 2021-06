Those aged 16 and 17 should be able consent or refuse to treatment of their mental health.

That’s according to Wexford Sinn Fein TD Johnny Mythen.

He is introducing a bill to government tomorrow that would allow 16 & 17 year olds more say in their mental health treatments in Ireland.

Speaking to South East Radio he explained that the situation for those in that age group was particularly bad in County Wexford

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related