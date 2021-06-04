Temperatures could hit 20 degrees in parts of the South East this weekend

We are being told to have the sun cream on standby this weekend as temperatures could hit up to 20 degrees in parts of the South East

There is a slight possibility of some showers across Wexford tomorrow, however Met Eireann says there’ll be a lot dry weather for the rest of the weekend.

Head of Forecasting at Met Eireann, Evelyn Cusack says the weather is likely to be even better next week.

“It looks like June could be shaping up to be mainly dry.

“But for the next 10 days it is definitely getting warmer.

“Last week got temperatures up to 23 degrees so we could get 23, 24 or 25 degrees.

“So next weekend will actually be warmer than this weekend.”

