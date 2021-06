Sunday is set to be the warmest day of the year so far, with temperatures expected to soar to highs of 26 degrees.

Met Eireann says it will be a mostly dry weekend, with the midlands and east to enjoy the best of the sunshine.

The month of June is gearing up to be mostly dry with average temperatures of 19 or 20 degrees, according to the long-term forecast.

