Wexford ‘boasts more sunshine’ according to UK paper

Wexford is part of the “sunny southeast”, a group of five counties (the others are Carlow, Kilkenny, South Tipperary and Waterford) that boast more sunshine than the rest of Ireland.

“It is a lovely, largely unsung region.”

Travel journalist Rory Carroll writing in the UK Guardian says Wexford does not stop the heart like the sublime landscapes of Kerry or west Cork, where jagged peaks sweep to the foaming Atlantic, rather Wexford is more fields, hills and the Irish Sea.

But he says there is splendor in its rivers, forests and Hook peninsula, allure in towns such as Duncannon and long golden beaches like Curracloe, where the opening sequence of Saving Private Ryan was filmed.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related