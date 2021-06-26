Theory Test Centre to open in Wexford Town to reduce backlog

The introduction of a new Theory Test centre in Wexford will take pressure off those who are learning to drive in tough circumstances.

That’s the view of Wexford TD Johnny Mythen who has welcomed the establishing of a centre at the Talbot Hotel in Wexford Town.

The Sinn Fein representative told South East Radio, this will allow young people to get on with their lives.

“This is a very very important issue for people because they have to go to work or they have to go to college.

“People were having to go to the likes of Kilkenny and even further to do their tests so hopefully this will see the backlog here reduced.”

