Those who don’t watch news are more hesitant about Covid vaccine

People who don’t follow news coverage of Covid-19 are more likely to be vaccine hesitant.

That’s according to new research by the ESRI, which found hesitancy around jabs is linked to a lack of knowledge of the benefits.

Of those planning to take a vaccine, 91 percent could name at least one benefit, compared to 50 percent who were unsure and 5 percent of those not planning to have a dose.

Lead researcher, Doctor Deirdre Robertson, says it shows there’s a need for more information to be put out there.

