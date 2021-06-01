Three play areas in County Wexford have been approved for investment.

The government has announced 6 million euro in funding for outdoor play to support children and their families as restrictions ease.

The Summer of Play initiative will provide grants to Early Learning and Care and School-Age Childcare services.

The funding for Wexford County Council to invest in local playgrounds will got towards play areas in Duncannon, Mount Carmel Estate and in Cluain Dara Estate.

The aim is to ensure that playgrounds are safe and inclusive for all children.

Chair of Seas Suas, which represents independent childcare providers in Ireland, Regina Bushell, says play is so important for children.

“It is really important for the wellbeing, their social activities, their creativity.

“It’s a holistic requirement for children if you like for children to be able to be outdoors.”

