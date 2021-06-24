Transport Minister expects Digital Covid cert to continue on July 19th

The Transport Minister says he doesn’t want to “stop-start” international travel, and expects the roll-out of the Digital Covid cert to continue on July 19th.

Eamon Ryan’s says he’s cautiously optimistic that indoor dining will be allowed from July 5th, despite the Delta variant.

A decision from Ministers on re-opening is expected late next week.

Minister Ryan says the EU Digital Covid Cert which will be in place from next month will provide some protection.

“What we really didn’t want to do is stop-start.

“The way we have done this opening in Ireland so far has worked.

“We have managed to keep the numbers steady while bringing back elements of normal life.

“I don’t expect fort hat to change.

“Obviously if circumstances change, we will look at it again.

“Roll-out of the digital Covid cert is going to be key and that will give us some protection”

