USI President and Wexford native calls on more third level state support

The Union of Students Ireland is calling for more state support for the country’s third level institutions.

A plan is set to be announced over the summer to deal with a massive funding gap that was revealed in the 2016 Cassells Report.

It predicts colleges will need an additional 1 billion euro in support by 2030.

Students pay 3 thousand euro each year towards the cost of their qualification.

USI President and Wexford native Lorna Fitzpatrick wants that scrapped as part of the overhaul of the funding structure.

“We are calling for that cost, the €3,000, that barrier, to be abolished as part of the new funding model that is due to be announced over the Summer period.

“We believe that the system should be publicly funded and not student funded when it comes to providing high quality, third level, education.”

