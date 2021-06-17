The vaccine portal for those aged 35-39 will open on Sunday.

The Health Minister has confirmed the news saying people aged 39 can register first and it will work downwards based on age.

The Government says over 300,000 people are currently being vaccinated every week.

The news comes as the head of the HSE says there are 54 people with Covid-19 in hospital, of which 18 are in ICU.

Paul Reid says healthcare staff deserve huge credit after January saw over 2,000 patients being treated for the disease on wards.

He says workers’ care, compassion and resolve has saved many lives.

