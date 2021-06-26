Veronica Guerin remembered on 25th anniversary of her death

The Justice Minister says Veronica Guerin’s left a legacy of “brave and courageous journalism”.

Heather Humphreys says her murder 25 years ago today was “reprehensible” and showed the depravity of Irish criminals.

The journalist was 36 years old when she was shot dead by drug lords near Newlands Cross in Dublin.

A former assistant garda commissioner murder was a ‘game-changer’ in the fight against gangland crime.

The Criminal Assets Bureau was set up as a result – but Brian Meehan was the only man convicted of her murder.

Dr Pat Leahy says Veronica Guerin’s death was a big turning point for the nation.

