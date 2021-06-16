Vicar-Street-like venue for Gorey top priority for new Cathaoirleach

The new Cathaoirleach of Gorey Kilmuckridge Municipal Authority Pip Breen says one of the many priorities on his agenda for the next twelve months is to see the Market House in Gorey developed.

Plans for a music venue similar to Vicar Street in Dublin have hit a major stumbling bloc after years of negotiations.

However, Fianna Fail Councillor Pip Breen thinks that talks can be put back on track with a lot of effort from all sides.

“The money is allocated from the council to do it but there is a lot of fine print tob e done on it still, like with any contract.

“We are at a bit of an impasse at the moment.

“But I think with good will from all sides we can get it back on track.”

