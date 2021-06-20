Viral marketing is key as Wexford sign brings attention to roadsellers

A Wexford businessman is highlighting the importance of viral marketing as he hopes to build on positive social media interactions recently.

Mark Kavanagh of Wexbury in Davidstown saw his strawberry selling roadsign on the Enniscorthy bypass explode on Twitter this month with many finding the funny side of “100% orgasmic Wexford berries”.

The 22 year old is now using the county’s most famous fruit to produce a strawberry infused vodka.

Speaking to South East Radio’s Business Matters, Mark says they had brainstormed a couple of ideas before hitting it big.

“In the first year it was ‘Support the Small Man’ and that went down well. When we had a bit of momentum we thought we could come up with a few more signs.

“Between myself and my father, we sat down and went through a few options and what came out of that was ‘100% orgasmic Wexford berries'”.

“It just went so big, it was everywhere. I couldn’t believe it.”

