War of words over county development plan

Independent TD for Wexford Verona Murphy says Wexford County Council needs to insist that any directive coming from Government for the County development plan addresses the housing requirements for all of Wexford in the years to come.

Deputy Murphy was commenting on yesterdays meeting of Councillors to discuss the County Development Plan.

The Government has extended the discussion period out to 12 months to allow for more consultation following controversy over the proposed high density and a curb on rural one off housing

Yesterday, Wexford Labour Councillor George Lawlor told South East Radio News that the purpose of the special meeting was to deal with the non contentious issues.

Deputy Murphy says the issue of rural housing across Wexford must be addressed, otherwise we will be accepting a city planning policy for rural Wexford.

