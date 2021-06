Wexford County Council have advised residents that water repairs this afternoon are underway in two areas.

Works on a burst watermain in the Barntown/Three Rocks Area is taking place until 4 o clock this afternoon.

They are advising locals to be aware of low pressure and discolouration and air locks may occur also.

Elsewhere customers in the Brownswood area of Enniscorthy will experience some water disruption from now until 5pm while works are carried out.

